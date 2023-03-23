Surfing to a World: Shanghai Jahwa Held 125th-Anniversary Strategic Conference

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, March 23, 2023

SHANGHAI, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Jahwa United Co., Ltd (SH.600315) recently hosted the online "To Beauty to Youth" 2023 Strategy Conference. At the event, the management team led by Alex Pan, Chairman and CEO of Shanghai Jahwa, gave a presentation on Jahwa's achievements over the past year and its long-term vision, including corporate strategy, trends and development, brand innovation, ESG management. The team also invited external experts and partners to discuss consumption trends and growth paths in the new era.

Alex Pan, Chairman and CEO of Shanghai Jahwa, explained the company's business results for 2022 and corporate strategy for 2023 with a keynote speech "Innovation to Excellence". "As national economy gradually transforms from fast growth to development driven by quality, a series of positive signals can be observed from the overall recovery of consumption. This is a strong boost to the entire beauty and personal care industry. As an industry leader, Shanghai Jahwa continues to improve on differentiation, R&D investment, resource optimization, productivity, and capital expenditure. The company makes constant progress with solid operations and management."

1.jpg

In 2023, Jahwa's 123 operation principle to drive brand innovation. Jahwa focuses on expertise, premiumization, and experiential to enhance brand equity. While pushing for expertise in brand, segmentation and product, the company creates more, better products for consumers through its R&D and marketing prowess. With regards to corporate brand innovation, the company has instilled a concept of long-term, sustainable, and memorable consumer service. Furthermore, Shanghai Jahwa has constantly adapted to market trends and evolved its products for premiumization in positioning, products, target consumers, and packaging. Meanwhile, the company focuses on experiential, improving consumer experience on three dimensions for brand innovation and service enhancement.

As a long-term player riding through business cycles, the company is dedicated to beauty, adheres to its mission of creating the best health and beauty products and services to maximize the value for consumers, employees, shareholders and entire society. In the future, Shanghai Jahwa hopes to achieve a new level of excellence, representing Chinese brands to compete against international brands on the world stage. Shanghai Jahwa aims to present Chinese Beauty to the world.

For more info, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083574486073

favicon.png?sn=CN50419&sd=2023-03-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surfing-to-a-world-shanghai-jahwa-held-125th-anniversary-strategic-conference-301780560.html

SOURCE Shanghai Jahwa

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN50419&Transmission_Id=202303232214PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN50419&DateId=20230323
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.