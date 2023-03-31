Bell-ringing ceremony

Co-founder photo Ohmyhome co-founders Race Wong (L) and Rhonda Wong (R) holding the token of appreciation from Nasdaq to commemorate their bell-ringing. Ohmyhome co-founders Race Wong (L) and Rhonda Wong (R) holding the token of appreciation from Nasdaq to commemorate their bell-ringing.

Times Square photo Ohmyhome team standing in Times Square after the bell-ringing ceremony. Ohmyhome team standing in Times Square after the bell-ringing ceremony.

Ohmyhome rings the Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 23, 2023





SINGAPORE, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohmyhome Limited (“Ohmyhome” or the Company) (NASDAQ: OMH), a data-driven property technology company based in Singapore, today announced it participated in the closing bell ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York marking the success of their IPO on March 21.

Ohmyhome is the first Singaporean company that has been listed in the US this year, and has made history by becoming the first women-only founded proptech company listed in the US. This achievement not only highlights the Company's exceptional growth and success but also underscores the significant strides made by women in the traditionally male-dominated field of property and technology. Ohmyhome's mission is to make the process of buying, selling, and renting homes simple, efficient and affordable for everyone.

Rhonda Wong, CEO and Co-founder, and Race Wong, COO and Co-founder presided over the ceremony where they were joined by their families, employees, partners, and investors to perform the customary ringing of the closing bell.





“Today marks a very significant milestone for us. Race and I are sisters. As a family of migrants, growing up, we moved homes 20 times. We understand the aspirations and disappointments that come with a home transaction and how that impacts a family, we know that home transactions must be handled with honesty and integrity. And that’s exactly what Ohmyhome stands for,” Rhonda Wong said during her shared speech with Race Wong.

Since its launch in 2016, Ohmyhome has transacted more than 11,600 properties through its platform and helped thousands of families sell or buy their homes with ease, speed, and reliability. Loved by the customers it served, Ohmyhome has also received more than 8,000 genuine reviews across various social media platforms and is the most reviewed and highest rated property transaction platform in Singapore with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

With a data-driven and a customer-centric approach, Ohmyhome prioritizes the needs of the customers by allowing homesellers to post their listings for free, and allows sellers to connect with potential buyers directly. Buyers can enjoy a stress-free property search experience by sharing their preferences with Ohmyhome and its proprietary MATCH engine will automatically match the best properties to buyers on their preferred communication channels. Distinct from most other property advertising portals, Ohmyhome goes the extra mile of ensuring its listings in Singapore are authenticated and active to provide property seekers with a great experience in finding their next home. Beyond transactions, Ohmyhome can also help home buyers with trustworthy services for mortgage, legal conveyancing, moving and even renovation of their next home.

Customers who wish to engage in agent services will be served by dedicated Ohmyhome Super Agents who are also ranked top 1% in the number of transactions. On average, Ohmyhome’s Super Agents are able to transact close to 11 times of the industry average per year.

“Ohmyhome’s business is about property transactions. But at the heart of it, Ohmyhome is about families, homes and doing things right,” Race Wong continued. “We will continue to invest into building the future of property technology. Believe in us not just in the past and present, but in the future as we continue to take Ohmyhome to greater heights. Our journey has only just begun.”





A replay of the Closing Bell ceremony can be found at this link:

https://www.nasdaq.com/events/ohmyhome-rings-the-closing-bell

For more information about the Company, please visit ir.ohmyhome.com.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome is a one-stop-shop property technology platform based in Singapore, which provides end-to-end property solutions and services to end customers directly to help them buy, sell, rent, renovate their homes and more with a single application.

Ohmyhome is dedicated to bringing speed, ease, and reliability to the property-related services industry, and to become the most trusted and comprehensive property solution for everyone.

