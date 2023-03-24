Roborock Honored With IHA Global Innovation Award For Excellence In Product Design At The Inspired Home Show 2023

8 minutes ago
PR Newswire

HONG KONG, March 24, 2023

The new flagship robotic vacuum has been recognized among innovative and cutting-edge products in the housewares industry

HONG KONG, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, creator of ultra-intelligent robotic and cordless vacuum cleaners engineered to simplify daily living, is thrilled to announce it has received the highest accolade as a Global Honoree of the IHA Global Innovation Awards (GIA) for its innovative product design of Roborock's S8 Pro Ultra, in the Household + Home Electronics category. The recognition took place earlier this month during the Inspired Home Show in Chicago, where 14 innovative companies were awarded for excellence in product design, as leaders in the houseware industry.

"We are honored to be recognized amongst the top innovators in the home and houseware industry during our first year exhibiting at the Inspired Home Show," said Richard Chang, Founder & CEO of Roborock. "At Roborock, innovation and product design are very important to us. We're always looking to find ways to help customers look after their homes and ease the cleaning process so that they can spend more time doing things that matter to them. This is why we developed the S8 Pro Ultra system in the first place, a floor-cleaning device that simply does it all. This recognition is truly a testament to our teams' hard work and dedication."

As an innovative and intelligent staple for the modern family home, the S8 Pro Ultra offers a hands-free cleaning experience to help consumers really forget about cleaning, including robot maintenance. With advanced smart home cleaning features, such as the RockDock™ Ultra, VibraRise® 2.0 System, and DuoRoller Riser™ Brush, the S8 Pro Ultra is here to deliver an autonomous deep clean for everyone.

Since launching at CES 2023, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra has proved its worth through numerous awards and accolades including but not limited to "Best of CES" recognitions like Digital Trends' Top Tech CES 2023, TechHive's Best of CES 2023, TWICE Picks Award, Best Products' Best of CES, and lots more.

The S8 Pro Ultra is expected to be available to purchase on April 21, 2023, on Roborock's webstore and Amazon. To learn more about Roborock's mission, new product launches, current product lines, and more by visiting us.roborock.com.

About Roborock

Roborock is committed to innovation in researching, developing, and producing home cleaning devices, particularly robotic, cordless, and wet/ dry vacuum cleaners. Every Roborock product has been designed with an eye on solving genuine problems, so Roborock customers can live better lives. Currently, Roborock is available in more than 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France, and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. For more information visit https://us.roborock.com/.

