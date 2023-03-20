SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / The Board of Atlantic Lithium Limited ( AIM:ALL, Financial)( ASX:A11, Financial)( OTCQX:ALLIF, Financial) ("Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the funded African-focussed lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, wishes to advise that certain Directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") of the Company have purchased in the market a total of 790,137 ordinary shares of no par value each ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 26.66p per Ordinary Share, equating to aggregate value of £210,676, as follows:

Director / PDMR Role Number of Ordinary Shares purchased Resultant number of Ordinary Shares beneficially held Resultant percentage of issued share capital beneficially held Mr Len Kolff Interim CEO 23,508 3,030,852 0.50% Ms Amanda Harsas Finance Director & Company Secretary 766,629 1,500,000 0.25%

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Melisa Kolff van Oosterwijk 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: PCA of Lennard Kolff van Oosterwijk - Interim CEO / Director b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Atlantic Lithium Limited b) LEI: 213800H1JY3J7BB6BN06 4. 1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary Shares of no par in the Company



ISIN: AU0000237554 b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) AUD0.4850 23,508 d) Aggregated information: N/A e) Date of the transaction: 20 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction: ASX (A11)

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Amanda Harsas 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Finance Director & Company Secretary b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Atlantic Lithium Limited b) LEI: 213800H1JY3J7BB6BN06 4. 1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary Shares of no par in the Company



ISIN: AU0000237554 b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) AUD0.4866 AUD0.4894 571,557 195,072 d) Aggregated information: Purchase of 766,629 Ordinary Shares at an average price of GBP0.2666 (AUD0.4873) per Ordinary Share e) Date of the transaction: 20 & 21 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction: ASX (A11)

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement

For any further information, please contact:

Atlantic Lithium Limited

Neil Herbert (Executive Chairman)

Amanda Harsas (Finance Director and Company Secretary)

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

[email protected] Tel: +61 2 8072 0640

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nominated Adviser

Jeff Keating

Charlie Bouverat Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Canaccord Genuity Limited

Joint Company Broker

Raj Khatri

James Asensio

Harry Rees Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500 Liberum Capital Limited

Joint Company Broker

Scott Mathieson

Edward Thomas

Kane Collings Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Charles Goodwin

Bessie Elliot

[email protected] Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium is an AIM and ASX-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of lithium projects in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium spodumene pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium-producing mine. The Company signed a funding agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc. for US$103m towards the development of the Ewoyaa Project. Based on the Pre-Feasibility Study, the Ewoyaa Project has indicated Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$4.84bn, producing a spodumene concentrate via simple gravity only process flowsheet.

Atlantic Lithium holds 560km2 & 774km2 of tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licences.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atlantic Lithium Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/745603/Atlantic-Lithium-Limited-Announces-Corporate-Update--DirectorPDMR-Shareholding



