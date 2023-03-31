Goldman Sachs ( GS, Financial) is the second largest investment bank in the world, just behind JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM, Financial). That gives it no small amount of immunity from consequences for its actions. Thus, even though the company has recently been blamed for botching the Silicon Valley Bank equity sale (which was expected to be worth ~$2.25 billion), arguably putting it at partial fault for the bank's collapse, I think the market is overreacting by bidding down shares.



GS Data by GuruFocus

Goldmans falls in the "too big to fail" category with a lot of diversification and a strong leadership position in the IPO market. Fewer IPOs and less merger and acquisition activity resulted in tepid earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022, but this is expected as the IPO market is cyclical by nature. To make up for this, Goldman is investing in its technology offerings. For example, the Goldman Sachs Platform Solution business increased its revenue by a rapid 171% year over year in the fourth quarter.

Mixed financials

Goldman recently reported mixed financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company reported revenue of $10.59 billion, which missed analyst estimates by $313 million and declined by ~16.19% year over year. This has followed a pattern of declining revenue since the start of 2022. This was mainly driven by the macroeconomic environment, which has caused a tepid market for security offerings and banking. For the quarter, its Global Banking and Markets segment reported $6.5 billion in revenue, which declined by 14% year over year. Asset and Wealth Management was also negatively impacted, as it reported an eye-watering 27% decline in revenue to $3.56 billion.

Source: Goldman Sachs investor materials

A positive for Goldman Sachs is both the equity markets and the economy tend to be cyclical. Thus, in the long term, I believe results will bounce back. In addition, if we take a step back, Goldman reported outstanding year-over-year growth of over 100% between the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. This was driven by a flurry of IPO offerings and a huge burst in M&A activity during the monetary stimulus-fueled 2020 period. Therefore, we are currently seeing a correction to some extent. Another positive for Goldman is its Platform Solutions business reported blistering revenue growth of 171% year over year to $513 million.

By segment, Goldman's largest segment, Global Banking and Markets, contributed 61% of revenue in the fourth quarter and can be broken down into multiple subsections. The segment reported a 14% net revenue decline in its Advisory business. In addition, Equity Underwriting revenue declined by an eye-watering 82% year over year. This was driven by a sharp decline in the number of IPOs as companies are hesitant to try and raise capital in a down market, due to a higher cost of capital. In the U.S. market in 2022, there were just 181 IPOs. This was down substantially from 480 in 2020. Debt underwriting was also down as companies take on and refinance less debt due to the high-interest rate environment.

Source: Goldman Sachs investor materials

Goldman's Investment Banking Fees collected also plummeted by 48% year over year to $1.873 billion. This makes complete sense given M&A activity was down substantially in 2022, according to Global Data.

A positive for Goldman is the business has a strong leadership position in the M&A market. It generated over $6.5 billion in fees with 63% of this from M&A activity. This is a greater percentage than JPMorgan, which reported 37% of its fees coming from M&A in 2022.

Goldman Sachs Fixed Income, Currency and Commodity (FICC) reported positive results overall. FICC intermediation revenue increased by 50% year over year to $1.974 billion. This was driven by the rising interest rate environment, which boosted revenue on its variable interest rate products.

Goldman Sachs Assets Under Supervision (AUS) increased by a huge $77 billion to a staggering $2.55 trillion, which is incredible given the down market. 71% of its assets under supervision come from the Americas and is heavily diversified across asset class, channel and investment vehicle. This is a positive sign as we enter a period of economic uncertainty.

Source: Goldman Sachs investor materials

Goldman reported strong results in its Platform Solutions segment. Its Consumer Platforms specifically increased revenue by a staggering 246% year over year to $433 million. This was driven by the popularity of fintech platforms such as "Marcus" by Goldman Sachs and its embedded finance offering. The fintech industry was valued at $110 billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a 20.3% compounded annual growth rate [CAGR], reaching $698.4 billion by 2030, according to Allied Market Research.

Source: Goldman Sachs investor materials

Moving on to the bottom line, Goldman reported overall earnings per share of $3.32, which missed analyst expectations by $2.65. This was driven by an 11% year over year increase in operating expenses to $8.1 billion and the aforementioned decline in revenue. Its Consumer Platform solution saw its operating expenses increase by a staggering 66% year over year to $505 million, which means the segment is running at a loss despite the high top line growth. This may seem terrible at first glance, but assuming Goldman is investing aggressively for growth and platform improvements, this should be a positive for the long term. For the full year, its Platform Solutions expenses also included approximately $200 million in transaction and integration costs from the GreenSky and GM card portfolio acquisitions.

Goldman has a common equity Tier 1 ratio of 15.1%, which was up 80 basis points quarter over quarter and was above its new capital requirement of 13.8%. This is a positive sign as we enter a period of potential economic turmoil.

Advanced valuation

Valuing Goldman is fairly challenging as it is a complex investment bank, with mixed assets. However, as a baseline, I have plugged its latest financial data into my discounted cash flow model. I have forecast -5% revenue growth for next year, which I expect to be driven by the tepid macroeconomic environment. However, in years two through five, I have forecast 12% revenue growth per year. I expect this to be driven by a rebound in the economy, as well as more M&A activity and IPOs.

I have also forecast an increase in the operating margin from 31.49% to 35%, as the company absorbs its cost-cutting measures and economic conditions improve.

Given these assumptions, I get a fair value estimate of $373 per share. The stock is currently trading at ~$315 per share and thus it is ~16% undervalued based on my estimates.

Goldman trades at a forward price-earnings ratio of 8.73 based on estimates from Morningstar ( MORN, Financial) analysts, which is slightly cheaper than rivals JPMorgan ( JPM, Financial) and Morgan Stanley ( MS, Financial).

Final thoughts

Goldman Sachs is one of the largest and greatest investment banks of all time. The company has a strong brand and solid leadership positions in areas such as M&A and IPOs. However, the size of the company's cyclical exposure also means it is prone to the effects of a tough economic environment. As a result, the stock price looks slightly undervalued intrinsically and fairly valued relative to historic multiples, thus I like the stock a lot. The main risk investors should be aware of is possible contagion in the banking system, although I believe these concerns are overblown as people nowadays are used to keeping their money in banks.