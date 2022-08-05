PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/atlassian-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=37574&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased and/or acquired Atlassian ordinaryshares and/or common stock between August 5, 2022 and November 3, 2022, inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 4, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Atlassian Corporation issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) macroeconomic factors were having a material adverse impact on Atlassian's business; (2) the slowing conversions from free to paid customers the Company was experiencing constituted a negative trend; (3) paid user growth had also slowed; and (4) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas 9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (628) 895-0423

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/team-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-atlassian-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-april-4-2023-301780489.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law