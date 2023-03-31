Upbound Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Upbound") (NASDAQ: UPBD), a leading provider of technology driven and flexible leasing solutions for consumers through its operating brands including Rent-A-Center® and Acima®, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on April 24, 2023, to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 5, 2023.

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The Company’s customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Upbound.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230324005119/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership