Primerica, Inc. ( NYSE:PRI, Financial), a leading provider of financial services in the United States and Canada, today announced over 3,500 attendees are expected to participate in its 23rd annual African American Leadership Council (AALC) Conference on March 24-26, 2023.

This year’s conference themed “It’s Your Move” will be held at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, Fla. and will offer a variety of workshops on leadership, product training, marketing and financial topics designed to help Primerica representatives better serve the African American families in their communities.

“The AALC Conference is one of the most powerful conferences in the country because no other event brings together more than 3,500 African Americans for the sole purpose of elevating and helping each other achieve success through entrepreneurship,” said Ivan Earle, co-chair of the AALC and Primerica Senior National Sales Director.

Earle added, “Opportunities in the African American investment world are unlimited. During the three-day event, we plan to motivate, educate and celebrate the achievements of Primerica’s African American leaders, who have had consistent growth in investment production over the past few years.”

Attendees will hear from some of the Company’s most successful sales representatives as well as from Primerica CEO Glenn Williams and Primerica President Peter Schneider.

“Members of our sales force come from all walks of life, reflecting the communities in which they live and serve,” said Glenn J. Williams, CEO of Primerica. “Our African American leaders have built their businesses around helping families get on the path to a secure financial future, allowing their clients to focus on building generational wealth.”

The AALC was created to recognize and promote Primerica’s leadership among African American representatives. The mission of the AALC is to mentor up-and-coming field leaders and help them build successful long-lasting businesses.

Since its inception 23 years ago, the AALC has made it a priority to give back to the communities it serves through charitable donations to various nonprofit organizations and causes. At this year’s conference, the AALC will present the Boris L. Henson Foundation with a check to support its vision to improve mental health in Black communities by building culturally-competent resources, programs, and education across the country.

About Primerica, Inc.

Primerica is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. Licensed financial representatives educate Primerica clients about how to prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate products like term life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products. Primerica insured over 5.7 million lives and had over 2.8 million client investment accounts as of December 31, 2022. Primerica was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in the United States and Canada in 2021 through its insurance company subsidiaries. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices and is traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PRI”.

