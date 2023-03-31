WASHINGTON, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced that Forbes magazine has named the firm to its list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms for the eighth consecutive year.



To compile its annual list, Forbes relied on surveys of partners and executives of management consulting companies and their clients. Participants were asked if they would recommend a firm within different industries and services.

FTI Consulting was recognized in the following 15 sectors and functional areas:

Automotive

Construction & Infrastructure

Finance & Risk Management

Financial Institutions

Health Care & Life Sciences

Internet, Media & Entertainment

IT, Technology

IT-Strategy & Implementation

Legal & Litigation

Mergers & Acquisitions

Operations

Organization

Other Industrial Goods

Strategy

Supply Chain Management



About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,600 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.0 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting) , Facebook and LinkedIn .



