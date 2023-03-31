Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Appoints New Director

Mifflintown, PA, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marcie A. Barber, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCQX: JUVF) (“Juniata”) has announced the appointment of Christina Calkins-Mazur to serve as a director of both Juniata and Juniata’s subsidiary bank, The Juniata Valley Bank.

Mrs. Calkins-Mazur, was born in Ashland, Oregon and moved to Pennsylvania in 1978. She grew up in the family business starting at the age of 6 and upon graduating from St. Francis University with a degree in Business Management, she worked with her father full-time at Calkins Buick GMC Subaru in Burnham, Pennsylvania. She became the Dealer Principle in 2009 and sold the business and retired in 2019.

Mrs. Calkins-Mazur is a service-oriented professional serving on various boards of directors and committees in addition to her professional commitments. She is the current Chair of the Mifflin County Industrial Development Authority and a board member of the Mifflin County Industrial Development Corporation. She is also a board member for the United Way and was a past United Way Campaign Chair. Continuing a family legacy of service for Rotary International, she is a current director and has been an active member since 2001. Mrs. Calkins-Mazur previously served as the Vice Chair for the Juniata River Valley Chamber and is presently a director working to advise the Executive Director to promote Mifflin and Juniata counties, offering opportunities to connect with other businesses, leadership development, advocacy and support, as well as educational opportunities. Mrs. Calkins-Mazur was previously a regional board member for Kish Bank.

Her service to the community presently includes her work as a board member for the Academy Foundation, which strives to support the Academy’s missions by building a community that makes positive contributions to the school. She is a current board member of the Sacred Heart School Board; in this role she works with the pastor and principal to help inform and guide their decisions on policy matters affecting the Parish school. In 2022, Mrs. Calkins-Mazur became a youth group leader at Sacred Heart Church and joined with other local residents of Mifflin County to help raise funds for the Mifflin County Husky Stadium Project which will move the athletic program into the 21st century with a multi-purpose state-of-the-art complex and most importantly the complex will be much safer for student athletes.

Mrs. Calkins-Mazur lives in Lewistown, Pennsylvania with her husband and their two children.



The Juniata Valley Bank, the principal subsidiary of Juniata Valley Financial Corp., is headquartered in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, with fifteen community offices located in Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Huntingdon, McKean and Potter Counties. Since 1867, the Bank has been committed to customer service and customer satisfaction. The Bank offers a broad variety of retail and commercial banking services, including consumer and commercial online banking, consumer mobile banking, trust services and the opportunity to obtain investment products and services through Financial Network Investment Corporation. More information regarding The Juniata Valley Bank can be found online at www.jvbonline.com.

Michael Wolf
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (717) 436-7551
