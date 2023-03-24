PR Newswire

NFL fans worldwide to further engage with their favorite teams with new NFL-themed virtual sport experience

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Gaming™ announced today that they have chosen Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) as their partner to bring a new virtual sports experience to football fans worldwide through Aristocrat Gaming's multi-year, global licensing agreement with the National Football League (NFL).

The NFL-themed virtual sports simulations will provide fans the ability to wager on teams as they go head-to-head in fast-paced, ultra-realistic simulated matchups. Users will see many of the same wagering options as a standard sportsbook including money line bets, over/under total score and total touchdowns. The NFL-themed virtual sports simulations will include a variety of NFL imagery including the iconic NFL shield, all 32 team logos, heritage team marks, AFC and NFC Conference logos, and the Super Bowl logo.

The NFL is the premier sports and entertainment brand that brings people together socially and emotionally like no other. With over 500 million fans around the world, the NFL has global appeal, hosting regular season matches in England, Germany, and Mexico.

"Through Inspired, this NFL license expansion into virtual sports presents a ground-breaking entertainment option that's never been done before," said Hector Fernandez, Aristocrat Gaming CEO. "As part of our overall NFL strategy, we are thrilled to tap into the global appeal the NFL offers to current and new fans and casino, sports betting, and lottery players."

"We are delighted to work with the NFL and Aristocrat Gaming on this historic new simulated gaming experience to bring fans a unique way to connect with the game, even in the off-season," said Brooks Pierce, Inspired President, and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to launching this partnership and reaching millions of NFL fans with exciting entertainment options both online and in retail."

The NFL previously announced the launch of an extensive, integrated league-wide responsible betting public awareness program. For more information about responsible betting tools and resources, visit responsibleplay.org. Aristocrat is committed to responsible gameplay, with a dedicated approach of "comply, empower and improve." For more information about the company's efforts, please visit: www.aristocrat.com/responsible-gameplay. Inspired is committed to responsible gaming awareness in all the licensed jurisdictions it operates in. For more information on Inspired's efforts, please visit: Responsible Gambling | Inspired Entertainment (inseinc.com).

To find out more about Inspired's Virtuals, visit: https://inseinc.com/virtuals/

ABOUT INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (Nasdaq: INSE)

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

