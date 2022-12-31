PR Newswire

SSAB has today published its Annual Report and the Corporate Governance Report 2022.

STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual Report 2022 comprises four parts:

Strategy Report

Sustainability Report

Corporate Governance Report

Financial Reports 2022 (adopted by the Board of Directors)

The Annual Report provides an overview of SSAB's financial and sustainability performance in 2022. The Sustainability Report has been prepared in accordance with GRI Standards and provides information in accordance with the EU Taxonomy Regulation.

The Annual Report is available in English and Swedish at ssab.com and ssab.se respectively. The Annual Report in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) is available in Swedish. The Strategy Report, including the CEO's review, is available in Finnish at ssab.fi.

