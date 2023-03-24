PR Newswire

BEIJING, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider with years of investment in holographic sights 3D map construction in the field of SLAM, today announced the development of an HV-SLAM passive navigation system based on holographic sights.

WiMi's HV-SLAM is passive navigation, a technological application of self-cruising positioning. HV-SLAM is crucial to the mobility and interaction capabilities of intelligent devices such as drones, as it represents the basis for such powers: knowing where you are, knowing what your surroundings are like, and thus knowing what to do next autonomously. It can be argued that any intelligent body with mobility has some form of SLAM system.

WiMi's HV-SLAM acquires its images through a depth camera. The depth camera contains three core components: a laser projector, a DOE, and an infrared camera. Their role is to help the system form a 3D holographic map so that the device can better determine its course of action and how to move intelligently. As an example, when people come to an unfamiliar environment and want to familiarize themselves with the environment and complete tasks quickly, then the system will need to do the following:

Feature extraction: obtaining information such as the surrounding environment with the Sensor and recording the feature data.

Map construction: Based on the information acquired by the Sensor, the environmental features are constructed in the system in the form of a 3D holographic map.

Dynamic calibration and adjustment: during the movement, new feature landmarks are continuously acquired, and the 3D holographic map model in the system is corrected.

Trajectory annotation: determining position based on the feature landmarks acquired during the previous movement period.

Loop closure detection: checking if the loops can be matched and returned safely.

HV-SLAM's algorithm builds a real-time 3D holographic world map and tracks the camera's position and orientation. By combining CNNs with deep learning, the system can self-correct passive position navigation. HV-SLAM focuses on geometry and space, while deep learning is perceiving and recognizing objects to give advice. Computer vision technologies applied to visual SLAM include detecting, describing, and matching salient features, image recognition, retrieval, etc., enabling significant efficiency improvements. WiMi's HV-SLAM system helps machines understand the world in front of them geometrically, i.e., by constructing associations in the local coordinate system. The deep learning system enables the device to perform classification inference, i.e., to build associations between different object instances.

WiMi's HV-SLAM also has some algorithms that need to be considered and continuously optimized and upgraded. In the future, multi-sensor fusion, optimized data association, loopback detection, integration with heterogeneous front-end processors, improved robustness, and repositioning accuracy are all the next steps in developing SLAM technology. However, these will be gradually addressed with consumer stimulation and the development of the industry chain.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wimi-hologram-cloud-builds-a-holographic-sights-based-hv-slam-passive-navigation-system-301780654.html

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.