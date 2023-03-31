WALL, N.J., March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. ( BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions, will review its Q4 and full year results in a conference call on Friday, March 31st at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be released prior to market open that morning. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO and Cecilia Welch, CFO will lead the call and Q&A session.
|Conference Call Details
|Date / Time:
|Friday, March 31st at 10 a.m. ET
|Call Dial In #:
|1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International
|Live Webcast / Replay:
|Webcast & Replay Link – Available for 3 months.
|Audio Replay:
|1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 9611876
About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software managing millions of users. Its cloud-based PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy to deploy, convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) capabilities, enable large-scale Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized on premises solutions.
|Engage with BIO-key
|Facebook – Corporate:
|https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/
|LinkedIn – Corporate:
|https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international
|Twitter – Corporate:
|@BIOkeyIntl
|Twitter – Investors:
|@BIO_keyIR
|StockTwits:
|BIO_keyIR
Investor Contacts
William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
[email protected]
212-924-9800