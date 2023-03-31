KINGSTON, Jamaica and LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaya Group ("Kaya") or ("the Company") ( NUGL), the first medicinal Ganja herb house in the Caribbean and holistic, wellness-focused ecosystem, announced today plans for multiple wellness events over the next month to generate increased revenue and brand awareness. Kaya plans to host the upcoming events at its newest location, The Gap Café in Jamaica's pristine Blue Mountains. Jamaica's Blue Mountains are the home of Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee, one of the world's best and most expensive coffees.



The first event, scheduled for March 8, 2023, is a full-moon cycling event created by local cyclists in Jamaica. Cycling is a popular option when touring the Blue Mountains. It allows visitors the opportunity to experience and photograph the world-famous Jamaican Blue Mountains while enjoying the area's stunning landscape and natural beauty. Most cruise ships calling on Ocho Rios or Montego Bay in Jamaica offer cycling as a shore excursion.

On March 25, Kaya will host a sunset Herbtails and Coffee festival afterparty in the Blue Mountains of Jamaica to celebrate the local coffee culture and provide attendees with an infused Jamaican tapas menu for the weekend. The Coffee Festival of Jamaica is organized by the Tourism Linkages Network, a department of the Tourism Enhancement Fund.

On April 6, Kaya will host another full-moon event at The Gap Café to allow participants to connect with nature and the local community. The event will feature various wellness activities, including yoga, meditation, and live music. The Gap Café is approximately 21 miles from Kingston, outside the entrance to Holywell Recreation Park. The Gap Café has been a Jamaican treasure for nearly a century for its natural beauty and charm overlooking the city of Kingston.

April 15, Kaya will host a viewing platform for Carnival in Jamaica at its Kingston Herb House location at 82 Lady Musgrave Road. The event will showcase the vibrant culture of Jamaica with music, dance, and traditional cuisine. Jamaica Carnival is one of the ultimate parties in the Caribbean, and over 100,000 visitors join the locals to celebrate.

Finally, Kaya will participate in the Scarce Festival Cannabis Cup on April 20th at Hope Gardens in Kingston, Jamaica. The Scarce Festival Cannabis Cup celebrates the local cannabis culture and allows attendees to sample various strains from across the island. Interested parties can follow the Scarce Festival Cannabis Cup on Instagram .

According to Bloomberg, Jamaica's Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said the tourism sector is expected to generate $4.2 billion in revenues for the fiscal year 2022-23, which is $500 million more than pre-pandemic 2019. Tourism arrivals in January were up 15% from the same month in 2019 — the country's peak before covid. Tourism Minister Bartlett went on to say tourism is the fastest rebounding sector post-pandemic, but it still hasn't fully recovered.1 The Tourism and Hospitality Market is the largest industry in the world, contributing 10% of the world's GDP. The Global Tourism and Hospitality Market is expected to reach an approximate $9 trillion valuation by 2027.2

Bali Vaswani, CEO. of Kaya Group and NUGL, said, "The wellness events we have planned are exactly the kind of collaboration that we need to bring people to one table so that we can speak, interact, and act together. As the tourist industry in Jamaica bounces back post-pandemic, we expect to generate revenue growth from both out-of-town visitors and our local community. I believe we offer one of the finest hospitality experiences in Jamaica at our three Kaya Herb Houses and our wellness center at The Gap Café in Jamaica's beautiful Blue Mountains." Mr. Vaswani continued, "These are exciting times for Kaya as we develop our brand into a tremendous asset for our shareholders. In addition to the world's best ganja and coffee, Kaya offers its guests legal psilocybin mushrooms, outstanding pizza, and fresh juices and beverages. We look forward to expanding our Kaya ganja brand to other countries where it is legal in the very near future."

About Kaya Group and NUGL Inc.

Kaya is a leader in Jamaica's fast-growing hospitality and tourism industry through its three Kaya Herb House retail locations and its Gap Café wellness center. Kaya Herb House Drax Hall near Ocho Rios is Jamaica's first legal Medical Marijuana dispensary and the company's flagship retail complex. It is also the base for Kaya's cultivation and processing operations. The second Kaya Herb House in Kingston is located minutes from the Bob Marley Museum, Jamaica House, the Office of the Prime Minister, and the French Embassy in the heart of Kingston within the golden triangle. Kaya's third retail location in the historic town of Falmouth is minutes from the cruise ship terminal and about 30 minutes from Montego Bay. Kaya recently opened the first phase of its Wellness Center at The Gap Café, located in the pristine hills of the Jamaican Blue Mountains, approximately 21 miles from Kingston outside the entrance to Holywell Recreation Park. The Gap Café has been a Jamaican treasure for nearly a century and has been operated by Kaya as a wellness center since December 2022.

Kaya offers tours of Kaya Farm at its Drax Hall location, which has more than 45 different genetics being cultivated and processed. All of our Kaya Herb House retail locations include:

A Dab Bar Consumption Lounge.

An authentic Italian thin-crust pizzeria.

Our world-renowned Square Grouper bar.



Kaya targets the potential multibillion-dollar industry for developing, marketing, and distributing psilocybin mushrooms, which are legal in Jamaica, through its Kaya Extracts division. For more information about Kaya, please visit https://kayaherbhouse.com.

Follow Kaya on social media using the links below:

The NUGL platform provides companies in the cannabis industry targeted networking and advertising opportunities to expand their reach by connecting with consumers, where cannabis is legal

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses, or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the preceding. Such forward-looking statements generally start with the "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," or similar words of like kind. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those outlined in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. The company's business plan addresses these factors in greater detail, along with NUGL's current financial filings with the OTC Markets Group.

For Media and Investor Relations, please contact:

David L. Kugelman

(866) 692-6847 Toll Free - U.S. & Canada

(404) 281-8556 Mobile and WhatsApp

[email protected]

Skype: kugsusa

1 https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-02-08/jamaica-tourism-starts-2023-with-bang-but-workers-still-scarce?utm_source=website&utm_medium=share&utm_campaign=copy

2 https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/tourism-and-hospitality-market