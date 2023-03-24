Summer Camps Are Around the Corner: 4 Tips to Select the Right One for Kids

CHANHASSEN, Minn., March 24, 2023

Life Time experts weigh in, Life Time summer camp registration now open for kids ages 5 to 12

CHANHASSEN, Minn., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer approaches, many busy parents are thinking about how to occupy their kids' free time. Life Time, (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, provides healthy, engaging and unique summer camps for more than 11 million kids from ages 5 to 12 annually across North America. For parents on the hunt for the perfect summer camp, here are a few important tips from Life Time Kids' experts to keep in mind:

  • Safety First: Make sure to ask questions beforehand to ensure that the summer camp has standard operating procedures in place to keep your kids safe. At Life Time, we require parents to bring a valid membership card or driver's license for both check-in and pick up. Every employee should also have a state-approved background check and those working with kids should be CPR and First Aid-certified.
  • Unique Activities: Consider a camp that engages kids in exciting activities, establishes a routine and encourages them to stay healthy. Every Life Time Summer Camp includes weekly themes, from science experiments to outdoor exploration, giving kids an opportunity to discover something new every day. Two electives are included each week including art, STEAM activities, sports, athletic training, dance, coding, cheer and pickleball. There are also weekly Friday field trips.
  • Schedule Flexibility: Ensure that the camp's start and end times work for everyone. Many camps have forced times for drop-off and pick-up creating extra challenges. Life Time has extended hours to accommodate parents' busy schedules. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Before care (7-9 a.m.) and aftercare (4-6 p.m.) are included in the cost of camp. Additionally, consider asking about flexible payment options. At Life Time, parents can either pay in full during registration or choose a flexible payment plan.
  • Look for Swim Lessons: Summer is a perfect time to get kids started with swim lessons. Check to see if your camp includes swimming. Daily swim lessons under the supervision of lifeguards and trained professionals are included in Life Time's summer camps, giving parents peace of mind that their kids will be safe around water this summer.

Life Time's Kids Camps are designed to give children an unforgettable experience full of adventures, sports, activities, and friendships, all while keeping them active through the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, physically active children tend to have higher academic achievement, better concentration, and improved self-esteem.

"At Life Time, we strive to make it possible for families to stay healthy together," said Samantha Stark, Senior Director of Life Time's Kids Programming. "Our Kids Camps provide a unique experience that helps kids build confidence, develop new skills, and have fun in a safe and secure environment. We're thrilled for our upcoming camps for members and look forward to making this summer one of memories."

Busy families at Life Time looking for an exciting way to keep their kids healthy and active this summer can now register for the Life Time's 2023 Summer Camps. For more information about camps near you and to register, visit the Life Time Summer Camps website.

About Life Time, Inc.
Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

