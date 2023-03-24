Lear Wins a General Motors 2022 Supplier of the Year Award

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 24, 2023

Lear takes home the honor for the 22nd time

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced it was recognized as a GM Supplier of the Year during General Motors' 31st annual Supplier of the Year event held earlier this week in San Antonio, Texas.

GM's Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This is the 22nd time Lear has won the award.

"It is a great honor to be recognized by one of our longest-standing and valued customers, General Motors," said Ray Scott, Lear President and CEO. "We are proud to be working together with GM towards a better and more sustainable future. I would like to thank the Lear team for its commitment to developing and manufacturing technologies that provide innovative, value-creating products to our customers."

"We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding suppliers after yet another challenging year in the automotive industry," said Jeff Morrison, GM vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "They overcame countless obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful and determined. Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to sustainable innovation and to driving advanced solutions in collaboration with the GM team."

Each year, GM's Supplier of the Year recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for their performance in criteria such as Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

About Lear Corporation
Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 37 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 186 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or on Twitter @LearCorporation.

