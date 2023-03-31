For the fourth consecutive year, Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) has been recognized by Barron’s on its list of America’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies, appearing as the top utility in the annual ranking for the second time in the last three years. Eversource’s rank also improved significantly to 17th overall on this year’s list from 40th last year, reflecting the strides the company has made in executing its strategic commitment to sustainability throughout its operations.

Eversource Energy is the top-ranked energy company in Barron’s “100 Most Sustainable Companies” list for 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This recognition is a testament of Eversource’s deep commitment to and the hard work of our employees in building a more sustainable and equitable future for our customers, our communities, and the world we all share,” said Eversource Chairman, President and CEO Joseph Nolan. “Sustainability and strong environmental, social and governance principles are embedded in all that we do – which will continue to serve as the foundation of our vision for providing safe, reliable service and meeting the future energy needs of our customers.”

The Barron’s list of Most Sustainable Companies is based on more than 230 environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) metrics. To create the ranking, the top 1,000 publicly traded companies by market value were evaluated by how they performed for five key constituencies – customers, communities, employees, the planet and shareholders – looking at ESG performance indicators such as workplace diversity, data security and greenhouse gas emissions. To qualify for the list, a company must be rated above the bottom quarter in each of the five stakeholder categories.

For more information on Eversource’s nationally recognized commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility – including diversity, equity and inclusion and the company’s most recent Sustainability Report – please visit its sustainability page at Eversource.com.

