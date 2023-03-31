Piper+Sandler+Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the hiring of Royce Sharp, Cliff Johnson, John Duffy and Haley Rubin as managing directors, in addition to Deb Comunale as a vice president. These new hires mark Piper Sandler’s strategic build out in both trading and distribution capabilities of the firm’s non-agency credit business.

“We are committed to growing our non-agency business across all client verticals. Our new hires will dramatically enhance that directive,” said Alan Roth, head of structured products trading at Piper Sandler.

Royce Sharp and Cliff Johnson join Piper Sandler from Amherst Pierpont Securities, bringing more than two decades of experience building a non-agency RMBS business. As managing directors, they earned a stellar reputation among the hedge fund, money manager and insurance company communities. Coupling that with Piper Sandler’s existing banking community will create meaningful synergies.

Significant additions to the firm’s sales force includes John Duffy who brings over 20 years of trusted institutional sales experience, most recently as an executive director at Daiwa Securities. Haley Rubin joins Piper Sandler from Mesirow Financial where she was a managing director in institutional sales. And finally, Deb Comunale who served as a structured products salesperson at Citigroup.

“We are thrilled to have these new hires at Piper Sandler. They bring a tremendous amount of energy, product knowledge and long-standing relationships that will complement our existing platform well,” said Michael Piper, head of fixed income sales.

