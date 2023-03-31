Tivic Health Systems, Inc. to Report Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 31st Via Conference Call and Webcast

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Tivic+Health%26reg%3B+Systems%2C+Inc. (“Tivic Health”, Nasdaq: TIVC), a commercial-phase health technology company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced that it will report financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, via pre-recorded conference call and webcast on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET.

Teleconference Details:
Toll-Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 990339

Webcast Link
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2865%2F47805

Shareholders also may submit questions in advance of the earnings call by sending them to the following email address - [email protected]. The deadline for submitting questions in advance of the webcast/conference call is 5:00 PM ET on March 27, 2023. Due to time constraints and the nature of the questions please be advised that not all questions submitted can be answered.

About Tivic Health

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. is a commercial-phase health technology company delivering non-invasive bioelectronic treatments that provide consumers with a choice in the treatment of inflammation and related conditions. For more information visit https%3A%2F%2Ftivichealth.com @TivicHealth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Tivic Health Systems, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: market and other conditions; supply chain constraints; macroeconomic factors, including inflation; the risks that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt Tivic’s business more severely than anticipated; and unexpected costs, charges or expenses that reduce Tivic’s capital resources. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Tivic’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Tivic’s filings with the SEC, including, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022, under the heading “Risk Factors”; its Registration Statement on S-1, filed with the SEC on October 26, 2022, under the heading “Risk Factors”; as well as the company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Tivic Health Systems, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230324005120r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230324005120/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.