Tivic+Health%26reg%3B+Systems%2C+Inc. (“Tivic Health”, Nasdaq: TIVC), a commercial-phase health technology company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced that it will report financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, via pre-recorded conference call and webcast on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET.

Teleconference Details:

Toll-Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 990339

Webcast Link

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2865%2F47805

Shareholders also may submit questions in advance of the earnings call by sending them to the following email address - [email protected]. The deadline for submitting questions in advance of the webcast/conference call is 5:00 PM ET on March 27, 2023. Due to time constraints and the nature of the questions please be advised that not all questions submitted can be answered.

About Tivic Health

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. is a commercial-phase health technology company delivering non-invasive bioelectronic treatments that provide consumers with a choice in the treatment of inflammation and related conditions. For more information visit https%3A%2F%2Ftivichealth.com @TivicHealth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Tivic Health Systems, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: market and other conditions; supply chain constraints; macroeconomic factors, including inflation; the risks that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt Tivic’s business more severely than anticipated; and unexpected costs, charges or expenses that reduce Tivic’s capital resources. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Tivic’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Tivic’s filings with the SEC, including, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022, under the heading “Risk Factors”; its Registration Statement on S-1, filed with the SEC on October 26, 2022, under the heading “Risk Factors”; as well as the company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Tivic Health Systems, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.

