LiveVox (NASDAQ: LVOX), a proven cloud CCaaS platform built to transform contact center performance, will participate as a sponsor at Enterprise+Connect+2023, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, in booth #1920. The event will take place March 27-30 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

“Today’s contact center and digital communications landscape is driven by experiences - whether you’re the customer or the employee, positive experiences drive the loyalty, business results, and ultimately, ROI, that organizations need to thrive,” said John DiLullo, CEO, LiveVox. “We’re excited to meet with our valued customers and growing network of ecosystem partners, to showcase how contact center leaders can deploy the LiveVox platform to drive contact center collaboration and productivity.”

LiveVox will be demonstrating its latest AI-infused and collaboration-focused capabilities that reduce customer effort and create exceptional customer experiences:

LiveVox Agent Assist transforms agent guidance by enabling real-time call transcripts, automated post-call note summarization, in-conversation intelligent assistance, and alerts.

transforms agent guidance by enabling real-time call transcripts, automated post-call note summarization, in-conversation intelligent assistance, and alerts. The LiveVox Happiness Index displays conversation sentiment to agents in real time during every customer interaction and also generates a holistic sentiment score across each customer’s full interaction history, offering a richer understanding of customer relationships.

displays conversation sentiment to agents in real time during every customer interaction and also generates a holistic sentiment score across each customer’s full interaction history, offering a richer understanding of customer relationships. LiveVox Connect combines the best elements found in today’s popular collaboration tools with real-time prioritization to connect staff across the contact center and keep dispersed teams aligned, engaged, and on task.

In recent months, LiveVox has expanded its partner ecosystem to include Resellers, Managed Service Providers, Integration Partners, and other leading contact center solution providers and welcomed First Fire, ICS, and Vintegrity into its Partner+Program.

To learn more about working with LiveVox+at+Enterprise+Connect, click here or stop by booth #1920 in Orlando.

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a proven cloud CCaaS platform that helps business leaders redefine customer engagement and transform their contact center’s performance. Decision-makers use LiveVox to improve customer experience, boost agent productivity, empower their managers, and enhance their system orchestration capabilities. Everything needed to deliver game-changing results can be seamlessly integrated and configured to maximize your success: Omnichannel Communications, AI, a Contact Center CRM, and Workforce Engagement Management tools.

For more than 20 years, clients of all sizes and industries have trusted LiveVox’s scalable and reliable cloud platform to power billions of omnichannel interactions every year. LiveVox is headquartered in San Francisco, with international offices in Medellin, Colombia and Bangalore, India.

To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us @LiveVox, visit www.livevox.com or call one of our specialists at (844) 207-6663.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including those containing the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “opportunity” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon management estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the LiveVox as of the date of this press release, and may include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of COVID-19, all of which are accordingly subject to change. Any such estimates, assumptions, expectations, forecasts, views or opinions set forth in this press release constitute LiveVox’s judgments and should be regarded as indicative, preliminary and for illustrative purposes only. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to LiveVox, which may cause the LiveVox’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance of financial condition. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 2, 2023. Although forward-looking statements have been made in good faith and are based on assumptions that the LiveVox believes to be reasonable, there is no assurance that the expected results will be achieved. LiveVox’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and LiveVox does not undertake any obligations to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Enterprise Connect

For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry's vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), which provides daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, virtual events, and a Webinar series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com%2Forlando. Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa+Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn+more+about+Informa+Tech.

