HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO) ("HEXO" or the “Company"), is pleased to announce it has been included on The Globe and Mail’s 2023 Report on Business magazine’s Women Lead Here list. This annual editorial benchmark identifies top-notch Canadian businesses with the highest executive gender diversity.

“We are honoured that The Globe and Mail has recognized our continued efforts towards gender diversity and parity,” says Mona Matta, Vice-President, People and Culture of HEXO. “Over the last few years, we have established ourselves as a leader in the cannabis industry, and this would not have been possible without the strong contributions of all the talented women at HEXO. As a company, we take a gender-centric approach to all aspects of our operations and remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering a culture that embraces people, values individuality, and optimizes the employee experience for all genders.”

This benchmark was established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine and applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. The ranking companies have made tangible and organizational progress related to executive gender parity.

“Recognizing businesses that are successfully tackling issues around executive gender parity is a crucial step in moving the dial,” says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “While more work is needed across the board, the companies highlighted in this list are examples to others in corporate Canada looking to move toward gender parity and, ultimately, build better businesses.”

For the 2023 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of approximately 500 large publicly-traded Canadian companies based on revenue, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

In total, 90 companies earned the 2023 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 46% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

The 2023 Women Lead Here list is in the April 2023 issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday March 25, 2023 and online at tgam.ca%2FWomenLeadHere.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.5 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About HEXO Corp.

HEXO is an award-winning licensed producer of premium products for the global cannabis market. HEXO delivers a thoughtfully curated portfolio of both recreational and therapeutic cannabis products that inspire customer loyalty. HEXO’s brands include HEXO, Redecan, Original Stash, Bake Sale and T 2.0, as well as medical cannabis products.

HEXO’s world-class Canadian grow sites are unmatched in size, technological advantage and yield of high-quality cannabis, driving innovation through every step of the process. HEXO operates three major grow sites in Ontario and Québec, including one of the largest facilities in North America. HEXO Corp. is a publicly traded company under the tickers (TSX: HEXO) and (NASDAQ:HEXO).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230324005062/en/