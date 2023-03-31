Q4 Inc. Ranks on The Globe and Mail's Women Lead Here Benchmark of Executive Gender Diversity

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) (“Q4” or “the Company”), a leading capital markets communications platform provider, is proud to announce it has been included on The Globe and Mail’s 2023 Report on Business magazine’s Women Lead Here list. This annual editorial benchmark identifies top-notch Canadian businesses with the highest executive gender diversity.

The Executive Women Leaders of Q4 Inc. - Pictured from left to right are Dorothy Arturi, CPO; Lorie Coulombe, SVP, Marketing & Communications; and Donna de Winter, CFO & COO.

This benchmark was established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine and applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. The ranking companies have made tangible and organizational progress related to executive gender parity.

“I am honored to work alongside a talented group of women on the Q4 executive team who are driving innovation, inspiring change, and empowering the next generation of female leaders,” said Darrell Heaps, Founder and CEO of Q4 Inc. “We are committed to gender parity in the workplace and having an executive team that is female led is just one of the ways we support gender diversity at Q4.”

For the 2023 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of approximately 500 large publicly-traded Canadian companies based on revenue, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change. In total, 90 companies earned the 2023 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 46% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

"Recognizing businesses that are successfully tackling issues around executive gender parity is a crucial step in moving the dial," says Dawn Calleja, editor of Report on Business magazine. "While more work is needed across the board, the companies highlighted in this list are examples to others in corporate Canada looking to move toward gender parity and, ultimately, build better businesses."

The 2023 Women Lead Here list is in the April 2023 issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday March 25th, 2023 and online at tgam.ca%2FWomenLeadHere.

About Q4 Inc.
Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors, and investment banks make decisions to efficiently connect, communicate, and engage with each other.

The Q4 Capital Connect platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through IR website products, virtual events solutions, engagement analytics, investor relations CRM, shareholder and market analysis, surveillance, and ESG tools. Capital Connect is the only holistic capital markets platform that digitally drives connections, analyzes impact, and targets the right engagement to help public companies work faster and smarter.

The company is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world, and maintains an award winning culture where team members grow and thrive.

Q4 is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.

About The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.5 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

