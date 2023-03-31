The 2023 edition of HK Art Basel (March 21 to 25) marks the city’s most anticipated art event since 2019: 177 exhibitors from 32 countries and territories have returned to the cultural hub of Hong Kong to present unique and exciting new works to visitors and collectors across the globe. On this occasion, L’Officiel Art is proud to present our first ever magazine booth alongside the display of artworks from all over the world.

“AMTD Group Inc. has always been a strong advocate for the art and culture industry. Launched in 2012 to provide a new perspective on contemporary art, L’Officiel Art was born as a media in which the artists become the content creators. Each cover of L’Officiel Art is an art piece itself created by a chosen artist. As we strive to provide a platform for different points of view in the creative industries – be it in the form of fashion, design, architecture, lifestyle, cinema or music – L’Officiel Art will be presenting its latest issue featuring a cover by artist Emma Stern, whose subversive paintings fuse traditional oil portraiture with 3D software. With AMTD Idea Group, a subsidiary of AMTD Group Inc., being a Hong Kong-based conglomerate with an international profile, we are excited to present a unique perspective of the current landscape and trends of contemporary art as well as to create deeper connections and conversations between cultures at the biggest art fair in the cultural hub of Asia,” says Dr. Calvin Choi, Chairman of AMTD Group Inc. and L’Officiel SAS Inc.

On the occasion of L'Officiel's debut at Art Basel Hong Kong, we warmly welcome onboard Alison Lo, our new Head of Cultural Affairs and International Markets of AMTD Digital Media and Entertainment Group under AMTD Digital Inc., a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group, and L'Officiel SAS Inc. As a strategic, diplomatic and multi-lingual professional, she has a prolific track record in major global art hubs (Hong Kong, London and Berlin) in advancing sustainable partnerships in the arts and culture sector. With over ten years of high-level policy advisory and project management experience, she has developed a strong network with artists, art institutions, international organisations, government ministries, private enterprises, the academia and the media. She recently completed a Master of Arts in Contemporary Art at Sotheby’s Institute of Art (2022) in London, where she took up roles in art advisory, journalism and curating. Her appointment in AMTD Digital Inc. and L'Officiel will add to the cannon of the corporate ambition to accelerate all-rounded developments in the arts, fashion and entertainment industries, injecting positive energies to society and making the world a better place for all.

Alison, together with Aileen Soh, Managing Director, Southeast Asia of L’Officiel, are the representatives of L’Officiel Art at Art Basel Hong Kong.

Founded in 1970, Art Basel is defined by its host city and region, and its Hong Kong counterpart is unique in reflecting its participating exhibitors in Asia. This year’s event is made up of nine sectors: Galleries - 20th & 21st century works from 134 modern and contemporary art galleries; Insights – where 19 galleries from the Asia-Pacific region will be showcasing specially curated projects for the event; Discoveries – spotlighting solo projects from emerging talents internationally; Encounters – a presentation of large-scale sculpture, installation and performance works; Kabinett – focusing on diverse, thematic concepts; Film – featuring eight screenings of 29 films; Conversations – revolving around topics that are related to the global contemporary art scene; and Magazines – displaying art journals and publications from around the world and where visitors will discover AMTD L’Officiel Art – which will also be a part of the Exchange Circle – an open platform for short and experimental presentations.

Ailson Lo, Head of Cultural Affairs and International Markets of AMTD Digital Media and Entertainment Group and L'Officiel SAS Inc, commented, “It is a great pleasure joining the AMTD and L'Officiel family. I look forward to bringing arts and culture to the forefront of our corporate development on the international stage.”

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a premier Asia financial institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors from Asia, including China and Hong Kong as well as the ASEAN markets with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop financial services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected financial needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. Leveraging its deep roots in Asia and its unique eco-system — the "AMTD SpiderNet" — the Company is uniquely positioned as an active super-connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform in Asia. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital financial services, SpiderNet ecosystem solutions, digital media, content and marketing, as well as digital investments. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fir.amtdigital.net%2Finvestor-news.

About L’OFFICIEL

L’Officiel (www.lofficiel.com) is a global leading media company built on a centennial brand legacy, based in Paris since 1921. Present in 80 countries, with 32 in-language international media, L’Officiel is today visible by fashion enthusiast worldwide through its extensive, omni-platform digital presence. Recognized as a leading luxury and fashion brand, L’Officiel is an international reference for French style and pioneer in fashion, beauty, lifestyle and contemporary society. L’Officiel, led by AMTD IDEA Group, is part of the «AMTD Spider-Net», an interconnected network of key players in media, culture, education and investment banking.

