Tantech Announces a $2.8 Million Private Placement

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LISHUI, China, March 24, 2023

LISHUI, China, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) ("Tantech" or the "Company"), a clean energy company in China, today announced that it has closed a private placement transaction, in which the Company sold to individual purchasers an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares, par value $0.24 per share (the "Shares"), at a price of $2.8 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $2.8 million. The Company intends to use the proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

On February 21, 2023, the Company entered into a securities purchase agreement with non-U.S. individual purchasers (the "Purchasers") for the aforementioned placement offering. The Shares were sold in transactions exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in reliance on Regulation S thereunder. Each of the Purchasers understands that the Shares have not been registered under the Securities Act and such Purchasers may not sell or otherwise dispose of the Shares without registration under the Securities Act and under applicable state securities or "Blue Sky" laws, or pursuant to an exemption therefrom.

For a more complete description of the private placement offering, please see the Company's current report on Form 6-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Tantech Holdings Ltd

For the last two decades, Tantech has been a leading high-tech enterprise pioneering and specializing in producing, researching and developing products based on bamboo charcoals with a well-established domestic and international sales and distribution network. Tantech expanded into the clean vehicle industry in 2017 through acquiring 70% shares of Shangchi Automobile. In November 2020, Tantech established two additional subsidiaries, Lishui Smart New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Shangchi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., to produce and market electric vehicles, including automatic high-speed street sweepers and others. The Company's subsidiary, First International Commercial Factoring (Shenzhen) Co., LTD, is engaged in commercial factoring for businesses in and related to its supply chain. Tantech has recently expanded its operation into international markets. In May and July 2022, the Company established wholly-owned subsidiaries, EPakia Inc. and EPakia Canada Inc., in the United States and Canada to develop biodegradable packaging business in the North American and other international markets. The Company is fully ISO 90000 and ISO 14000 certified and has received numerous national, provincial and local honors, awards and certifications for its products and scientific research efforts. For more information, please visit: http://ir.tantech.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the sales, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulations, and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as expressly required by applicable laws.

For more information, please contact:

Tantech Holdings Ltd
Purchaser Relations
Tel: +86 (578) 226-2305

favicon.png?sn=CN51523&sd=2023-03-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tantech-announces-a-2-8-million-private-placement-301780582.html

SOURCE Tantech Holdings Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN51523&Transmission_Id=202303240930PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN51523&DateId=20230324
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.