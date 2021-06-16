PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against SVB Financial Group ("SVB" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SIVB, SIVBP).

Class Period: June 16, 2021 – March 10, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2023

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the SVB lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/SVB-Financial-Group/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that rising interest rates were negatively impacting the Company's investments in bonds; (2) that, because the Company's clients were highly concentrated in the areas of tech startups and venture capital-backed companies, SVB was facing unique liquidity risks in an environment with high interest rates; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, SVB was reasonably likely to require additional capital; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sivb-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-svb-financial-group-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301780514.html

SOURCE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP