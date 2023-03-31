Workplace Analytics and AI-Powered Skills-Mapping Platforms Named ISG Startup Challenge Winners

2 hours ago
Technology platforms that facilitate collaboration and improved workplace experience and identify strengths and gaps in workforce skills were voted the winners of ISG Startup Challenges at events hosted in London and New York by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Three entrepreneurs pitched the value of their technology solutions in the ISG Startup Challenge at the ISG+Future+Workplace+Summit in London, March 20 – 21. Audience members heard pitches from MeetingsInn, an online booking tool for the pub and events industry, and Hybrid+Healthy, a Microsoft Teams application for collaboration and scheduling, and selected Temporall, a digital workplace analytics platform that combines data from Slack, Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace with employee feedback.

“Delivering a superior client and employee experience is a key differentiator in the workplace, and one of the core uses of the Temporall platform,” said Iain Fisher, director, ISG, and co-host of the ISG Future Workplace Summit. “Our audience members recognized the ability of Temporall to solicit and incorporate employee feedback with other system analytics to build a clear understanding of the digital employee experience.”

At the ISG+Future+Workplace+Summit in New York on March 15, the TeamLift AI startup was voted the ISG Startup Challenge winner in a competition with Harmonize, a chat-based HR system, and Scoop+Technologies, Inc., an online scheduling tool that maximizes time spent in the office. TeamLift is an AI-powered platform that provides skills verification by automatically extracting and validating employees’ skills and uses predictive analytics to help organizations navigate transformations and growth.

“Enterprises struggle to find, retain and develop employees who are proficient with a myriad of constantly evolving processes and systems,” said Dee Anthony, ISG director and host of the ISG Future Workplace Summit in New York. “TeamLift was recognized for the ability to map an enterprise’s existing institutional skills, identify what skills an enterprise needs for the work they need done, and map employees’ skills based on work completed. By helping a business understand what skills they have in place, TeamLift cuts the work involved in creating the optimal workforce.”

ISG Startup Challenges feature the entrepreneurs behind innovative solutions who deliver pitches on how their technology will add the most value to business. Event judges question the presenters, and audience members vote for the technology they are more likely to implement within their own organizations.

For more information about ISG Events, visit the ISG+Events+website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

