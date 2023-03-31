NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW), a leading provider of on-demand recruiting solutions, has teamed up with Job Mobz, a renowned recruitment process outsourcing ("RPO") company, to deliver enterprise OnDemand solutions and services. Selected as an RPO leader for 2022 by HRO, Job Mobz has a proven track record of delivering powerful and creative solutions that strategically meet clients' ever-changing needs.

"We are thrilled to partner with Recruiter.com to deliver best-in-class recruitment solutions to clients," said Jesse Tinsley, Founder and CEO of Job Mobz. "By combining our innovative RPO solutions with Recruiter.com's marketing capabilities and network of recruiters, we can deliver powerful and seamless recruitment services that meet clients' evolving needs."

The strategic sales and delivery partnership between Recruiter.com and Job Mobz will allow Recruiter.com to leverage Job Mobz's expertise and create more operating leverage in its business. As part of the partnership, Recruiter.com will transition certain Recruiter on Demand clients and staff to Job Mobz in exchange for an ongoing revenue stream. The revenue stream will be derived from a fixed percentage of sales on the book of business and a revenue share on referred business.

With Recruiter.com's extensive network of OnDemand recruiters and Job Mobz's innovative recruitment process outsourcing solutions, this partnership represents an exciting opportunity to deliver seamless and integrated recruitment services that drive client growth.

"This strategic collaboration will allow us to leverage Job Mobz's expertise and proven track record in RPO," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "We look forward to a successful partnership that should drive operational efficiency and growth for both companies. This partnership allows Recruiter.com to focus on its platform-based offerings and reduce operating expenses while expanding gross margins."

As part of the partnership Josh McBride, Chief Revenue Officer of Recruiter.com will be joining Job Mobz as its President. "We are thrilled to have Josh and members of his enterprise OnDemand team join Job Mobz," said Jesse. "Recruiter.com has been delivering incredible results for many top-name companies, and we are excited to continue to deliver success with Job Mobz as their enterprise OnDemand partner."

With a commitment to delivering robust and creative solutions that strategically meet clients' ever-changing needs, Job Mobz has become a trusted strategic partner in the recruitment industry. The partnership between Recruiter.com and Job Mobz represents a compelling opportunity to drive revenue growth and operational efficiencies for both companies.

About Job Mobz

Founded in 2012, Job Mobz has quickly become one of the premier RPO firms worldwide. We specialize in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) services, offering sourcing, screening, identifying, and hiring world-class candidates in any given geography, function, and time frame. Job Mobz provides a wealth of employment services options, catering to early-stage startups and Fortune 500 clients alike with high-quality recruiting services. HRO Today recognized Job Mobz as a Bakers Dozen Top RPO in 2022.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

