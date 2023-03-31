Company acquires its eighth casino customer

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / Rekor Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or "the Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide insights that build safer, smarter, and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, today announced that the Palms Casino Resort ("Palms") has purchased a multi-year contract for Rekor's AI-powered platform for intelligence-led public safety, Rekor Scout™ as well as a number of Edge Max systems, Rekor's industry-leading vehicle and license plate recognition systems, as a key part of the resort casino's new plans to enhance property security as well as guest safety while also better understanding vehicle traffic.

Palms is Rekor's eighth casino customer and joins a growing list of Rekor customers in the gaming industry, including leading casino operators in Nevada, New York, and California. These eight casinos collectively represent approximately $1 million in total contract value.

Palms is located just west of the center of the Las Vegas Strip off I-15 on Flamingo Road. The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority, an affiliate of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, owns Palms Casino Resort. It features two distinct towers with 766 hotel rooms and suites, a diverse mix of bars, restaurants, live entertainment venues, and immersive lifestyle experiences across a 95,000-square-foot reimagined casino. The resort also includes over 190,000 square feet of meeting, convention, and event space; the Pearl, a 2,500-seat theater; an expansive pool and spa area; wedding chapel; the Brenden Theatres 14-screen cinema and nearly 600 units at Palms Place condominiums.

"Joseph Tatonetti, Director of Surveillance Palms Casino Resort, said: "We are pleased to partner with Rekor Systems to enhance our property security and better understand vehicle traffic. This roadway intelligence solution provides unparalleled accuracy in real-time vehicle recognition, make and model identification, and license plate reading. The system integrates with existing security infrastructure and enables security personnel to quickly identify and track vehicles on casino property. By utilizing Rekor's roadway intelligence solution, we will be able to enhance guest safety and provide a more secure environment for everyone at our resort."

"We are thrilled to work with Palms Casino Resort to help enhance their security operations. Our roadway intelligence solution is a powerful tool for security professionals, providing them with the information they need to make timely and informed decisions," said Michael Dunbar, CRO, Rekor

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter, and greener. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous, and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology, the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights, and predictions that increase roadway safety. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

