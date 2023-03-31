Originally published on VentureBeat

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / This article is part of a VB special issue. Read the full series here: The quest for Nirvana: Applying AI at scale.

By Sharon Goldman

For Aflac, which provides supplemental insurance to more than 50 million people worldwide (and is well-known for its duck mascot), delivering AI at scale across the organization has become a top priority since the pandemic.

Scaling the AI platform

Now, Aflac is working to scale its claims automation platform to other types of claims.

"The benefits that the business case has proven are improved customer ease, reducing our pain points through the journey, and increasing our touchless claims, which was a benefit to our internal workforce as well as our claimants," Anderson said.

"Streamlining with a rules-based AI reduces error rates and frees up our resources so they can focus on more critical claims where people may actually need to hear a voice on the other end of the phone, maybe dealing with more severe health-related issues where that personal touch is needed."

Continue reading the full article here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/745623/Aflac-Takes-On-Claims-Challenges-To-Scale-AI-Efforts



