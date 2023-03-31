NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / Leidos

Leidos is pleased to announce that 22 employees were honored for excellence in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) at the 2023 Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Global Competitiveness Conference which took place in February in National Harbor, Maryland.

Why you should know: The conference attracts more than 10,000 STEM professionals from diverse backgrounds and various career levels, including K-12 and college students.

Kendric Garmon, a Software Engineer and Solution Architect in the Leidos Civil Group, received the STEM Professional Most Promising Engineer in Industry award.

Randall King, a Senior Network Engineer for the Civil Group, and Jordan Thompson, a Lead Supply Chain Engineer in Procurement & Enterprise Partnerships, received the Science Spectrum Trailblazer award which recognizes efforts in creating new paths for others in science, research, technology and development.

Jeffrey "JR" Alexander, a Business Development Manager for the Leidos Defense Group, received the Stars and Stripes award which recognizes those within commands/agencies to procure, develop, or employ new technologies and systems.

18 Leidos employees were honored as BEYA Modern Day Technology Leaders for contributions to shaping the future of STEM. They include:

Zahna Wallace, Distribution Engineer, Civil Group

Michael Burroughs, UVS SME III, Civil Group

Jade Crockem, Lead Distribution Design Engineer, Civil Group

Natasha Cross, Senior Network Engineer , Civil Group

Hasan Culver, Senior Systems Administrator, Civil Group

Boubacar Diallo, Chemical Engineer, Defense Group

Krashenda Greene, Program Quality Manager, Civil Group

Ernest Henderson, Systems Engineer, Civil Group

Gregory Holt, Senior Automated Test Systems Engineer, Defense Group

Allen Jones, Team Lead Senior Network Engineer, Defense Group

Kayla Johnson, Software Development, Civil Group

Thomas "Antonio" LaGon, Engineering Lead, Civil Group

Aaron Maitland, Robotics Engineer, Dynetics Group

Robert Nelson, System Admin and Security Manager, Dynetics Group

Angela Perkins, Senior Network Engineer, Civil Group

Brian Ricks, System Administrator, Defense Group

Jeffery Sampson, Solution Lead, Defense Group

Michele Verna Smith, DHMSM Project Manager, Health Group

Kayla Johnson, a Leidos BEYA Modern Day Technology Leader award winner, said she recognizes the importance of supporting diversity in STEM, specifically when it comes to women of color.

"It is an honor and a pleasure to have received BEYA's Modern Day Technology Leader award," said Johnson. "I have always believed that women of color provide unique perspectives in STEM and have a lot to contribute. With this award, I hope to continue to serve as a role model and example to other young black professionals about the importance of not only our presence, but our leadership in the STEM community."

The annual conference is an opportunity to highlight the hard work, determination, and commitment these leaders exemplify at Leidos and in their communities. Leidos is proud to celebrate the achievements of all of our winners and to serve as a key sponsor of this inspiring event that spotlights exceptional STEM talent.

Learn more about Leidos' commitment to inclusion and diversity by visiting the Inclusion & Diversity page.

