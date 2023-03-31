CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or "the Company") (Nasdaq:COSM), a global healthcare group with proprietary lines of nutraceuticals and distributor of pharmaceuticals, branded generics, OTC medications and medical devices, announced today that its subsidiary in the United Kingdom, Decahedron Ltd., has been named "Pharmaceutical Wholesaler of the Month" in the Mar/Apr 2023 issue of Healthcare Matters.

Established in 2011, Decahedron Ltd. is a second-generation pharmaceutical wholesaler based in the UK that specializes in the import and export of branded and generic pharmaceutical products within the EEA. The Healthcare Matters issue features "Sky Premium Life," Cosmos Health's luxury vitamins and food supplements brand with specially formulated products designed to support a broad range of health needs. With over 75 products, the brand is designed to be a key additional component to a healthy diet and is tailored to the unique needs of each individual. The range includes options for men and women, vegans and vegetarians, as well as those that follow a Halal and Kosher diet.

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health stated: "We are honored to have been featured as the "Pharmaceutical Wholesaler of the Month" in the latest issue of Healthcare Matters. This recognition is a testament to our strong focus on operational excellence, product innovation, and marketing. Additionally, besides the UK market, Decahedron Ltd. has recently expanded the promotion of Sky Premium Life products to various exhibitions worldwide, including the Pharmacy Show in Birmingham 2022, where we it has confirmed its participation again in 2023, and the Arab Health Exhibition & Congress 2023 in Dubai, the largest event of its kind in the Middle East. This allowed the showcasing of Sky Premium Life products on a global stage, to over 130,000 healthcare industry professionals from 76 different countries. We look forward to continuing to develop our brands on a global basis"

About Cosmos Health, Inc

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM) is a global healthcare group that was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Cosmos Health is engaged in the nutraceuticals sector through its own proprietary lines of products "Sky Premium Life" and "Mediterranation." Additionally, the Company is operating in the pharmaceutical sector through the provision of a broad line of branded generics and OTC medications and is involved in the healthcare distribution sector through its subsidiaries in Greece and UK serving retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors. Cosmos Health is strategically focused on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals (IP) and specialized root extracts as well as on the R&D of proprietary complex generics and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has developed a global distribution platform and is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Cosmos Health has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com and www.skypremiumlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

