NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blade Air Mobility, Inc. ( BLDE, “Blade” or the “Company”), a technology-powered air mobility platform, today announced that Rob Wiesenthal, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies eVTOL Summit on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 11:00 am ET. A webcast of the event will be available at the link here. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation on the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.blade.com/news-events.

About Blade

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the Company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft for its passenger routes and is also one of the largest air medical transporters of human organs for transplant in the world. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA” or “eVTOL”), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

