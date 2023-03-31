Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Class Action Notice: Robbins LLP Urges Shareholders with Large Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Their Rights Against Amgen Inc.

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Class: Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Amgen Inc. ( AMGN) common stock between July 29, 2020 and April 27, 2022, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Amgen is one of the world’s largest independent biopharmaceutical companies.

What Now: Similarly situated shareholders may be eligible to participate in the class action against Amgen. Shareholders who want to act as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers by May 12, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

What is this Case About: Amgen Inc. (

AMGN, Financial) Failed to Disclose the Impact of the Company's Tax Liability to Investors

According to the complaint, for years, Amgen has been accused of improperly skirting U.S. tax laws and relying on a profit allocation system that ran afoul of the U.S tax code, with the implication of owing billions in back taxes.

By the start of the class period, and after years of Amgen’s failed attempts to avoid receiving notices of deficiency, which would ultimately put the Company on the hook for over $10 billion in taxes and penalties, defendants were compelled to make substantial disclosures regarding the Company’s outstanding tax liabilities to investors. Rather than disclose these adverse facts, however, defendants failed to take any meaningful accrual or otherwise reveal the staggering amount of back taxes and penalties claimed by the U.S. government. These material omissions caused the price of Amgen stock to trade at artificially inflated prices throughout the class period, ultimately causing investors to suffer hundreds of millions of dollars in losses when Amgen belatedly revealed the truth.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
[email protected]
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Amgen Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:
Aaron Dumas
Robbins LLP
5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300
San Diego, CA 92122
[email protected]
(800) 350-6003
www.robbinsllp.com

https://www.facebook.com/RobbinsLLP/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/robbins-llp/
ti?nf=ODc5NTI0MSM1NDgxMTE5IzIwMTExNjQ=
Robbins-LLP.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.