OAKLAND, Calif., March 24, 2023

PG&E Corporation Foundation Boosting Support with Additional Scholarships This Year

OAKLAND, Calif., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PG&E Corporation Foundation (The Foundation) is inviting applications for its annual Better Together STEM Scholarship Program and will award scholarships to 60 students — 20 more than last year — pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) disciplines.

Pacific_Gas_and_Electric_Logo.jpg

The Foundation will provide $350,000 in total funding for scholarships, an increase of $100,000 over last year. The program will award 20 $10,000 scholarships, and 20 $2,500 awards, as it has in years past. This year, it has added 20 new scholarships of $5,000 each.

Better Together STEM Scholarships are designed to give the next generation of Californians an opportunity to learn and succeed in higher education and support students who have made an impact in their community or who have overcome personal challenges.

"For more than 10 years, The PG&E Corporation Foundation has helped students follow their dreams of becoming future scientists, innovators and engineers who give back to our state and communities and lay the critical building blocks for our clean energy future. This year, we're excited to expand these opportunities to even more students with the addition of 20 new $5,000 scholarships," said Carla Peterman, PG&E Corporation Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer, and Chair of the Board of The Foundation.

The Better Together STEM Scholarship program continues to evolve and expand to help lessen the financial burden of attending college for students and their families.

Last year, responding to a trend in applications from students admitted to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), eligibility expanded to students planning to attend HBCUs anywhere in the United States, in addition to California colleges and universities.

Since 2012, the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program has awarded more than $6.75 million to accomplished students based on a combined demonstration of community leadership, personal triumph, financial need and academic achievement. Watch this video to hear how last year's winners are pursuing their dreams.

Deadline and criteria

Interested applicants can learn more and apply here. Deadline to apply is May 2, 2023. Scholarships will be awarded in August.

Scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, demonstrated participation and leadership in school and community activities, and financial need. Students must pursue qualifying degrees in STEM disciplines include engineering, computer science/information systems, cybersecurity, and environmental sciences.

Applications are open to:

  • High school seniors or graduates
  • Students who have received a GED certification
  • Current undergraduate students
  • Non-traditional students or military veterans returning to school or pursuing their first undergraduate degree
  • Applicants must live or be a dependent of a resident in PG&E's service area in Northern and Central California; plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study for the entire 2023-2024 academic year; and be seeking their first undergraduate degree at an accredited four-year institution in California or HBCU.
PG&E Employee Resource Group scholarships

In addition to the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program, PG&E's 11 employee resource groups (ERGs) and two engineering networking groups (ENGs) award scholarships to help offset the cost of higher education. The funds are raised entirely through employee donations, employee fundraising events and Campaign for the Community, the company's employee giving program. Since 1989, more than $5 million ERG scholarships have been received by thousands of recipients. Applications are taken in December.

About The PG&E Corporation Foundation

The PG&E Corporation Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, separate from PG&E and sponsored by PG&E Corporation.

