Liberty+Latin+America+Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) announced the winners of its 2023 Vendor Awards at the Company’s Tech Summit in Panama City, Panama.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230324005314/en/

from left: Aamir Hussain, LLA Chief Technology & Product Officer, Dave Shier, VP of Sales for Ribbon Canada, CALA, and US MSOs, John Riley, LLA Senior Director of Procurement, and Jorge Gil, Global Account Director for Ribbon (Photo: Business Wire)

At its inaugural Tech Summit, Liberty Latin America gathered over 500 guests including senior executives from more than sixty key vendor partners and the Company’s leadership team.

The Summit concluded by recognizing valuable partners where Ribbon received the ‘Best Partner in Innovation’ award for providing critical technology that supports efficiency improvements and enhancements to customer satisfaction.

Aamir Hussain, Chief Technology and Product Officer of Liberty Latin America, commented, “Ribbon is a great partner that has supported the simplification of our network making us more efficient. On top of that, we’re collaborating with them to deploy our NQI (Network Quality Index) providing an in-depth view of our network behaviour, enhancing our performance, and providing a better experience for our customers.”

Accepting the award, Jorge Gil, Global Account Director at Ribbon, said, “We are extremely proud of our work and solutions with LLA, the continued collaboration brings out the best in both sides of the partnership.”

The Summit focused on the theme “Driving Growth through Innovation”. As part of the experience, Ribbon demonstrated how its Ribbon Analytics solution collects metrics, prevents fraud, and protects revenue for businesses.

Awards were also presented in four additional categories: Strategic Supplier Award – CommScope; Strategic Product Supplier Award – Evolution; Strategic IT Supplier Award – Salesforce; and Innovative Smaller Suppliers Award – ESRI. Liberty Latin America congratulates the winners and thanks all its suppliers for their continued partnership.

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands BTC, Flow, Liberty and Más Móvil, and through ClaroVTR, our joint venture in Chile. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols “LILA” (Class A) and “LILAK” (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol “LILAB” (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230324005314/en/

