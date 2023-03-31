Click here to register for webcast

Company plans to file its Annual Report on March 24, 2023 on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that the company investor webcast scheduled for Monday, March 27, 2023 to review fourth-quarter 2022 financials and provide corporate updates will now take place at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time instead of 8:30 a.m.

Participation Instructions for Webcast

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time

Participant Registration & Access Link: Click Here

About Jaguar Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Napo Therapeutics & Jaguar Animal Health

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit napopharma.com. For more information about Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding the expectation that Jaguar Health will hold an investor webcast on March 27, 2023, and the expectation that Jaguar Health will file its Annual Report on March 24, 2023 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Source: Jaguar Health, Inc.

Contact:

[email protected]

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/745692/Jaguar-Health-Announces-Time-Change-for-March-27th-Investor-Webcast-to-800-AM-EDT



