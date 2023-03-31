Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Dutch Bros, Inc. (NYSE: BROS), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), and Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALCO)

1 hours ago
NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dutch Bros, Inc. (: BROS)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the Company was experiencing increased costs and expenses, including on dairy; (ii) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing increased margin pressure and decreased profitability in the first quarter of 2022; and (iii) that, as a result of the foregoing, management’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Dutch Bros investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected].

Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s management had significantly overstated the efficacy, viability, and safety of the Company’s Autopilot and FSD technologies; (ii) contrary to management’s representations, Tesla’s Autopilot and FSD technologies created a serious risk of accident and injury associated with the operation of Tesla vehicles; (iii) all the foregoing subjected Tesla to an increased risk of regulatory and governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as reputational harm; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a Tesla investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected].

Catalent, Inc. (: CTLT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that by mid-2021, when COVID-related work dropped off, the Company engaged in accounting and channel stuffing schemes to pad the Company’s revenues. Specifically, its alleged that: (i) Catalent materially overstated its revenue and earnings by prematurely recognizing revenue in violation of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”); (ii) Catalent had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (iii) Catalent falsely represented demand for its products while it knowingly sold more product to its direct customers than could be sold to healthcare providers and end consumers; (iv) Catalent disregarded regulatory rules at key production facilities in order to rapidly produce excess inventory that was used to pad the Company’s financial results through premature revenue recognition in violation of GAAP and/or stuffing its direct customers with this excess inventory; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, management lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company’s financial performance, outlook, and regulatory compliance.

If you are a Catalent investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected].

Alico, Inc. ( ALCO)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Alico had deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company had improperly calculated Alico’s deferred tax liabilities over a multi-year period; (iii) accordingly, the Company would likely be required to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; (iv) the foregoing would impede the timely completion of the audit of the Company’s financial results in advance of its year-end earnings call; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are an Alico investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

