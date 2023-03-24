PR Newswire

MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and five cents ($1.05) per share, payable May 10, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 26, 2023.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

