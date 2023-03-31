Spire+Global%2C+Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, was notified today by the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that the Company is not in compliance with Rule 802.01C of the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual (“Rule 802.01C”) relating to the minimum average closing price of the Company’s Class A common stock required over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. The notice does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company’s common stock from the NYSE.

The Company intends to notify the NYSE within 10 business days of its intent to regain compliance with Rule 802.01C. The Company can regain compliance at any time within the cure period if, on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period, the common stock has a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month. The Company intends to consider available alternatives, including, but not limited to, a reverse stock split, subject to stockholder approval at the Company’s next annual meeting of stockholders, to regain compliance.

During this time, the Company’s common stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE, subject to the Company’s compliance with other NYSE continued listing requirements.

