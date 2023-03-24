PR Newswire

TORONTO, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cybeats Technologies Corp. ("Cybeats'' or the "Company")(CSE: CYBT) is pleased to announce the commencement of a trial evaluation with one of the top-3 largest software companies by total revenue, for Cybeats SBOM Studio.1

"The expressed interest from a software company of this magnitude further validates the growing demand for SBOM consumption and management worldwide and confirms the utility of SBOM Studio in addressing software supply chain needs globally. Our new client's outstanding reputation in the industry makes us proud to have the initial interest in our platform", said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Cybeats.

When large software companies adopt SBOM, a critical factor is the quality of the SBOMs generated and utilized in the organization. With the recently announced product feature, SBOM Quality Score, security teams at large software companies can validate their SBOM files before importing, ensuring that the file is correctly formatted according to the SBOM standard, and acting as 'quality control gates' for their SBOM ingestion processes.This functionality allows large security teams to significantly reduce the time spent on SBOM management, prioritize cybersecurity operations, and enhance their overall security posture.

As large software companies increasingly adopt software bill of materials (SBOM) at scale, a critical factor is the quality of the SBOMs generated and utilized across the organization. With the recently announced new SBOM Studio product feature2, SBOM Quality Score, security teams at large software companies can validate their SBOM files before importing, ensuring that the file is correctly formatted according to the SBOM standard, and acting as 'quality control gates' for their SBOM ingestion processes. This functionality builds on existing industry-leading capabilities to allow large security teams to significantly reduce the time spent on SBOM management, prioritize cybersecurity operations, and enhance their overall security posture.

Cybeats also recently announced that it has successfully completed 'System and Organization Controls' (SOC) 2 certification, achieving a significant organizational maturity milestone. SOC 2 certification provides credibility with customers in specific target verticals such as industrial controls, healthcare and software companies, where high levels of data security are essential.3

____________________________________

1 https://www.cybeats.com/sbom-studio

2 https://www.cybeats.com/news/pioneering-sbom-management-cybeats-launches-new-sbom-quality-score-feature-on-its-sbom-studio

3 https://www.cybeats.com/news/cybeats-demonstrates-organizational-maturity-milestone-with-soc-2-certification

Upcoming Events

Come meet us at Medical Device Playbook 2023 in Newport Beach on April 19, 2023! Discover new ideas to deploy secure and resilient medical devices: https://meddevplaybook.com/newport-beach-2023/

Join us at RSA, Barcelona from April 24-27, 2023, the world's most influential IT conference, seeing 45,000 attendees each year: https://www.rsaconference.com/

About SBOM Studio

Cybeats' SBOM Studio enables organizations to efficiently manage, distribute, and view their software bill of materials (SBOMs) in a single interface. By doing so, they can easily identify and address cybersecurity vulnerabilities, reduce the cost of protection, and improve compliance. SBOM Studio is specifically designed to support software producers and consumers who use open source and 3rd party software components and who are transitioning to more transparent software development practices. The platform is compatible with various SBOM generation tools and can validate and correct imported SBOMs to improve their accuracy. With the recent addition of the SBOM Quality Score, the key features of SBOM Studio now include:

Ingest SBOMs from any source

Semantic evaluation of SBOMs

SBOM Quality Score

Automated SBOM management

Accelerated vulnerability management

Improved workflow for security operations

SBOM sharing and exchange

Data-driven business decisions

Regulatory compliance and licence infringement

VEX functionality

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a cybersecurity company providing SBOM management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

SUBSCRIBE: For more information, or to subscribe to the Company's mail list, visit: https://www.cybeats.com/investors

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available at sedar.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybeats-announces-trial-evaluation-with-one-of-the-worlds-largest-software-companies-301781270.html

SOURCE Cybeats Technologies Corp.