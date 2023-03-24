PPL Corporation remains confident in its Kentucky generation investment plans and overall business outlook despite Kentucky Senate Bill 4 becoming law

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ALLENTOWN, Pa., March 24, 2023

PPL reaffirms earnings forecast and growth projections following enactment of Kentucky Senate Bill 4

ALLENTOWN, Pa., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) reaffirmed the generation investment plans of its subsidiaries, Louisville Gas and Electric Company (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities Company (KU), and its overall business outlook despite a new law passed in Kentucky that requires the Kentucky Public Service Commission (KPSC) to approve the retirement of fossil-fuel-fired electric generation units.

As presented in their December filings with the KPSC, LG&E and KU requested approval to add two new combined-cycle natural gas plants, nearly 1,000 megawatts of solar generation, 125 megawatts of battery storage and more than a dozen new energy efficiency programs by 2028 as part of the companies' generation replacement strategy. The plan is the least-cost option to continue to serve LG&E and KU customers' energy needs responsibly, reliably and affordably. Additional details regarding LG&E and KU's generation replacement strategy can be found on the utilities' website at www.lge-ku.com/future.

"We followed a well-defined and rigorous process to ensure delivery of safe, reliable and affordable energy for our customers. We're confident that our plan exceeds the standards set out by this new law and is the best path forward for our customers. We look forward to continuing to engage with stakeholders in Kentucky and completing the process before the KPSC to demonstrate why that is," said Vince Sorgi, PPL President and CEO.

The new law requires LG&E and KU to file a request for approval to retire fossil-fuel-fired electric generating units with 30-days' notice and 180 days for the KPSC to issue a decision on the filing. As a result, the company does not expect the new law to impact the timing of a KPSC decision on LG&E and KU's December generation replacement filings, which is expected by November 6, 2023.

PPL also does not expect the new law to materially impact its business outlook and reaffirmed its 2023 earnings forecast range of $1.50 to $1.65 per share, with a midpoint of $1.58 per share and projected annual earnings per share growth of 6% to 8% through at least 2026.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

# # #

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.

Contacts:

For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033


For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

favicon.png?sn=PH52412&sd=2023-03-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppl-corporation-remains-confident-in-its-kentucky-generation-investment-plans-and-overall-business-outlook-despite-kentucky-senate-bill-4-becoming-law-301781287.html

SOURCE PPL Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH52412&Transmission_Id=202303241739PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH52412&DateId=20230324
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.