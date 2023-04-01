California American Water Offers Monterey County Customers Additional Help after Evacuations and Winter Storm Damage

Author's Avatar
7 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

California American Water is re-activating its customer protection program for residents in its Monterey service area. Several local communities were impacted by mandatory and recommended evacuations during the series of storms and flooding impacts that occurred. California American Water maintained normal water service to customers during this time however, some customers were evacuated or without power and may continue to be impacted for an extended period of time. Customers who are struggling with property damage or displacement are encouraged to participate in our customer protection program.

These protections are currently in effect and are designed to take stress off families recovering from the impacts of the flood events and disruptions to their lives.

“The recent once in a generation series of storms have had serious impacts on our communities,” said local California American Water Director of Operations Chris Cook. “Assisting our customers impacted by flooding, power outages, downed trees and evacuations will help relieve stress and displacement caused by winter storms.”

Some of these disaster relief measures include:

  • Working cooperatively with customers to resolve unpaid bills by making payment arrangements for up to one year
  • Suspending disconnections for non-payment
  • Waiving fees for late payment
  • Offering bill adjustments for extraordinary water use resulting from flood damage

Customers are encouraged to contact California American Water at 888 237-1333 or they can visit our office at 511 Forest Lodge Road in Pacific Grove weekdays from 8am to 4pm.

About California American Water:
California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to more than 725,000 people. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water:
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230324005417r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230324005417/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.