TORONTO, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX: CSU) today announced that its Perseus operating group has entered into a binding commitment to acquire a U.S. based provider of vertical market software. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to closing conditions.



About Perseus

The Perseus operating group is an operating group of Constellation. Perseus acquires and invests in software businesses that are committed to providing long-term solutions and life-long partnerships to customers. For more information about Perseus, visit: https://www.csiperseus.com/

About Constellation

Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

For more information, contact:

Constellation Software Inc.

Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (416) 861-9677

[email protected]

www.csisoftware.com