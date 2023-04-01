Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA).

In October 2021, market researcher Scorpion Capital published a report alleging that the Company was a “colossal scam” and a “shell game” highly dependent on related-party transactions that, among other things, was “round-tripping” revenue by making equity investments in related party customers that were then returned by the purported customers via “low-value, sham projects,” amounting to circular revenue flows. Subsequently, the Company disclosed that it had received an inquiry from the U.S. Department of Justice related to the report.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. Recently, the court presiding over that case denied the Company’s motion to dismiss in part, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Ginkgo’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Ginkgo shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-833-938-0905 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ksfcounsel.com%2Fcases%2Fnyse-dna%2F to learn more.

