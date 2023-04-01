Investigation Alert RDW, GL, OLO, and OPEN: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors' Losses?

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Redwire Corporation (: RDW)
Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Redwire Corporation (: RDW) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Redwire holding shares before August 11, 2021, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/redwire-corporation-investigation

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against Redwire. The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that there were accounting issues at one of Redwire’s subunits; (2) that, as a result, there were additional material weaknesses in Redwire’s internal control over financial reporting; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Globe Life Inc. (: GL)
Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Globe Life Inc. (: GL) against certain of its officers and directors.

f you are a current, long-term shareholder of Globe Life you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/globe-life-inc

Recently, a civil lawsuit was filed by a former agent of American Income Life Insurance, Globe Life’s largest insurance subsidiary.

The lawsuit against Simon Arias III, President of the Agency, and others alleges a pattern of unchecked sexual assault and harassment at the agency. The lawsuit describes a culture of abuse at a workplace that operated without guardrails.

Olo Inc. (: OLO)
Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Olo Inc. (“Olo” or the “Company”) (: OLO) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Olo shares before August 11, 2021, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/olo-class-action

Recently a class action complaint was filed against Olo. Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Subway was ending its contract with Olo; and (2) Olo’s key business metric – active locations – could not continue to grow as Defendants touted due to the loss of Subway’s business.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. ( OPEN)
Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor” or the “Company”) ( OPEN) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Opendoor holding shares before December 21, 2020, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/opendoor-technologies-inc-open

Recently a class action complaint was filed against Opendoor. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that (i) the algorithm used by Opendoor to make offers for homes could not accurately adjust to changing house prices across different market conditions and economic cycles; (ii) as a result, Opendoor was at an increased risk of sustaining significant and repeated losses due to residential real estate pricing fluctuations; and (iii) accordingly, defendants overstated the purported benefits and competitive advantages of the algorithm.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, Lead Securities Analyst
Telephone: (619) 814-4471
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODc5NTQ3MSM1NDkxODEyIzIxODE3ODk=
Johnson-Fistel-LLP.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.