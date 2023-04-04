AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc. Announces Openings of Centers in Austin and Orange County

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc., (“AirSculpt”) ( AIRS) an industry leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced the opening of centers in Austin, Texas and Orange County, California. The new openings increases the company’s center count to 24 locations throughout the United States and Canada.

AirSculpt® is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at Elite Body Sculpture offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

“We’re delighted to deliver our premium AirSculpt® experience to the Austin and Orange County markets,” said Todd Magazine, Chief Executive Officer at AirSculpt® Technologies. “The opening of our third Texas and third Southern California locations speaks to the growing demand for our patented AirSculpt technology.”

The Austin center is easily accessible in Bridge Point Square at 6200 Bridgepoint Parkway, Building IV, Suite 150, Austin, TX 78730, (737) 484 9625.

The Orange County center, which opens March 31st, is conveniently located 5 minutes from the John Wayne Airport. The address is: 17877 Von Karman Ave, Suite 350, Irvine, CA 92614, (949) 404 4440.

More than 40,000 AirSculpt cases have been performed in Elite Body Sculpture’s premium locations throughout the U.S and Canada. For additional information about scheduling a virtual or in-person consultation at any of the 24 centers, visit elitebodysculpture.com.

About AirSculpt®
AirSculpt® Technologies ( AIRS) is an experienced, fast-growing national provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, we provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt® method that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure, producing dramatic results. It is our mission to generate the best results for our patients.

Investor Contact:
Steven Halper/Caroline Paul
Managing Directors, LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Stephanie Evans Greene
Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc5NDQ5NyM1NDc5MDk4IzIyMjIyMDk=
Airsculpt-Technologies-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.