Passage Bio to Present at Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

PHILADELPHIA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. ( PASG), a clinical stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that William Chou, M.D., chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 3:55 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investors & Media section of Passage Bio’s website at investors.passagebio.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Passage Bio
Passage Bio ( PASG) is a clinical stage genetic medicines company on a mission to provide life-transforming therapies for patients with CNS diseases with limited or no approved treatment options. Our portfolio spans pediatric and adult CNS indications, and we are currently advancing clinical programs in GM1 gangliosidosis and frontotemporal dementia and our preclinical pipeline, including programs in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Huntington’s disease. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. Through this collaboration, we have enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

For further information, please contact:

Passage Bio Investors:
Stuart Henderson
Passage Bio
267.866.0114
[email protected]

Passage Bio Media:
Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc. Healthcare Communications
312.961.2502
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc5NTIyMSM1NDc0OTI1IzIxMzY0NTc=
Passage-Bio.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.