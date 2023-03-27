25% of IT Practitioners Waste 1 day Each Week on Needless UC&C Tasks

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SYDNEY, March 27, 2023

  • Research conducted by IR highlights the challenges IT teams face when dealing with evolving unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) environments.

SYDNEY, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (

ASX:IRI, Financial) a leading global performance management and analytics provider for unified communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payment ecosystems, today announced the findings of research conducted among IT professionals in Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) environments.

Logo.jpg

The IT Time Crunch research found that 25% of IT Professionals wasted more than 1 working day every week on unnecessary UC&C tasks. It also identified nearly 70% of respondents waste at least four hours per week. This is compounded on the backdrop of 50% reporting an increase in their day-to-day workload.

"It is shocking that 1 in 4 of the surveyed IT practitioners waste a full day a week needlessly on UC tasks. This in turn has a tremendous impact on costs and productivity. IT teams need added visibility and controls to manage complexities in their UC&C ecosystems," said John Ruthven, CEO and Managing Director, IR.

The report details the results of a recent survey of 214 IT professionals from the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore, with nearly 40% of respondents working in organizations with more than 10,000 end users.

Their main challenges included time wasted when troubleshooting issues, especially those they are unaware of, until reported. The research also indicates the toll this increasing workload causes, with IT teams who have become the 'fire-department' of an organization. Multiple respondents changed roles or left jobs in the past three years seeking better work-life balance and working conditions.

Monitoring and performance management solutions can help IT teams identify the root causes of these problems without wasting crucial work hours.

For more information and to download a copy of the report, click here.

favicon.png?sn=CN52828&sd=2023-03-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/25-of-it-practitioners-waste-1-day-each-week-on-needless-ucc-tasks-301781760.html

SOURCE IR

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN52828&Transmission_Id=202303270700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN52828&DateId=20230327
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.