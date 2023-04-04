Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) (“Enviva,” the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”), the world’s leading producer of sustainably sourced woody biomass, reported that all of its associates are safe and accounted for following a strong tornado that touched down in Amory, Mississippi, on March 24, 2023. The storm did, however, damage the Company’s 115,000 metric ton per year wood pellet production facility, although Enviva’s larger plants and ports in the region were not impacted. Enviva’s Amory facility insurance covers property damage, inclusive of business interruption and casualty. Operations at the plant have been suspended pending a full review of the damage, but given the small size of the facility relative to the more than six million metric tons of installed production capacity across the Company’s portfolio, the impact to customers and to the financial performance of the Company is expected to be minimal.

“Amory was our very first plant in the Southeast U.S. and this community holds a special place in our hearts. We are heartbroken by the devastating damage the tornado has had on our colleagues, friends, and families, and in the broader Amory community, which we’ve been proud to call home for more than 17 years,” said Thomas Meth, Enviva’s President and CEO. “Our sympathies go out to everyone affected. We are already hard at work making sure our employees have what they need and helping the wonderful people of Amory rebuild amid this terrible tragedy,” Meth concluded.

Enviva will continue to coordinate with local officials and first responders to understand the extent of the damage to the community and how it can best assist with disaster relief. The Company will continue to assess any temporary impact on its operations and expects to provide an update as more information becomes available.

Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) is the world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva owns and operates ten plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 6.2 million metric tons per year in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi, and is constructing its 11th plant in Epes, Alabama. Additionally, Enviva is planning to commence construction of its 12th plant near Bond, Mississippi. Enviva sells most of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with primarily creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Japan, helping to accelerate the energy transition and to defossilize hard-to-abate sectors like steel, cement, lime, chemicals, and aviation. Enviva exports its wood pellets to global markets through its deep-water marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia, the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina, and the Port of Pascagoula, Mississippi, and from third-party deep-water marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida.

